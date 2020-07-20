More than half of health care workers in Mexicali test positive for COVID-19

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-More than half of the health care workers in Mexicali tested positive for COVID-19.

The General Secretary of Health, Virginia Noriega, says in Mexicali there are 2,400 healthcare workers in public hospitals. She made a desperate call to the community to keep taking preventive measures due to the pandemic.

Noriega says health personnel is worn out by long working hours as cases keep increasing. She reminds the community to wear a face mask, wash your hands, and above all to avoid get-togethers.

The local government signed an agreement with public transport concessionaires that are committed to providing face masks to travelers who do not bring one when using the service, as part of preventive contingency measures.

Although the active cases of COVID-19 have slightly decreased in Mexicali, they keep increasing in San Felipe.

Baja California continues to be on red alert with 12,018 confirmed cases and 12,374 deaths.

Mexicali currently stands with 1,130 deaths and 6,421 cases. Mexicali remains the epicenter of the pandemic statewide.