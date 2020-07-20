More than 11,000 people have recovered from coronavirus in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-In order to slow the spread, health officials in Sonora remind the community to stay home.

On Sunday, health officials confirm 383 new coronavirus cases along with 30 deaths.

The new cases were reported in; Hermosillo 199, Cajeme 71, Guaymas 28, Navojoa 21, Nogales 12, Empalme 8, Agua Prieta 7, Etchojoa 6, Huatabampo 6, Cananea 5, Caborca 5, Magdalena 4, San Luis Rio Colorado 2, Benito Juarez 2, San Ignacio Rio Muerto 2, Santa Ana 1, Carbo 1, Yecora 1, Baviacora 1, Benjamin Hill 1.

The new deaths were reported in; Guaymas 11, Cajeme 7, Hermosillo 5, Nogales 2, Empalme 2, Rosario Tesopaco 1, Agua Prieta 1, Navojoa 1.

The new cases bring the total to 15,112 statewide with 1,466 deaths.

Hermosillo continues to lead Sonora followed by Cajeme. Health officials say 11,056 people have recovered from the virus.