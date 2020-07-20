Coronavirus vaccine shows immune response in early trial

News

(KYMA, KECY)-A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca produced a promising immune response in a large, early-stage human trial.

NBC News reports the trial did not look at whether the vaccine prevents coronavirus infection, however. That's a question that will be answered in trials that are currently ongoing.

Sources say trial results found that it generated two "strong" immune responses: the production of both antibodies and T cells, which find and attack virus cells.

"We’re getting both sides of the immune system stimulated and that is fairly unusual for vaccines," Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, told NBC News.

The phase one trial had more than 1,000 participants ages 18 to 55.

Researchers say the vaccine produced both antibodies and killer T-cells to combat the infection that lasted at least two months. Neutralizing antibodies, which scientists believe is important to gain protection against the virus, were detected in participants.

Sources say fatigue and headache were the most common side effects reported by the 1,077 study participants, all adults.

Asked whether a finished vaccine was likely in the next year, Hill said the research was still targeting 2020.

"A vaccine later this year is not impossible, a lot of things would have to go right for that to happen and to be deployed in 2020, but we’re still targeting that."