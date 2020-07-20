All you need to know: Upcoming elections in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Yuma County still have the chance to cast their ballots before primary elections results come out on August 4th.

News 11's Carmen Valencia spoke with Yuma County Recorder, Robyn Pouquette, on the current status of numbers.

Pouquette says there are 96-thousand registered voters county-wide, as of last Friday 51-thousand ballots were sent out, the count has only received 10 percent of those back meaning only five-thousand ballots were returned from voters.

Pouquette said the primaries usually have a lower turnout rate but do want to encourage more residents to vote. She stresses the importance of this election leading up to the general elections in November.

