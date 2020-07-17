News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY ) - Dozens of medical workers with the Federal Disaster Relief Program have helped alleviate the workload for several nurses and doctors at the Yuma Regional Medical Center ( YRMC).

The group of 20 health experts traveled to Yuma from the Florida region at the end of June. During their little over two-weeks at YRMC, they've helped about 30 patients in ICU, and over 80 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

“Our mission was to help with the emergency room, but when we arrived the real need was in the ICU unit, so we maintained a small presence in the ER," said Donald Hughes, Command of the Task Force.

He said the goal was to help alleviate the overwhelming capacity of COVID-19 patients for nurses and doctors. “We provided them with two practicers so they can assist the hospital that allowed the doctors to catch up on the medical care," said Hughes.

Hughes has been doing this line of work for years and said in his 21-years of experience Yuma has been the most medically complex. “Some of these patients have like 15 drug medications in their IV’s, 15 drugs! We have to make sure we’re changing the right ones," said Hughes.

And stresses of those who still believe the virus is a lie they have not seen what takes place behind hospital doors. “So for those that don’t believe the risk is all that bad. I think you have to say that to the families that have had to experience that, they would greatly disagree with you," said Hughes.

Hughes confirms that about 600 people part of the task force are deployed across the United States. The majority will be allocated to Texas, as they are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and will also see hurricane season.