Sonoran official says best vaccine to combat COVID-19 is to stay home

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora confirm 260 new coronavirus cases along with 29 new deaths.

Health officials say 26 cases are added in San Luis Rio Colorado and 144 cases in Hermosillo. Hermosillo continues to lead Sonora, followed by Cajeme.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 11, Nogales 5, Hermosillo 5, Guaymas 4, Navojoa 3, Empalme 1.

In a video conference call on Wednesday, the Sonora Health Secretary Enrique Clausen Iberri says there are a medicine and thermometer shortage statewide. He says once pharmacies restock their shelves, Sonorans will see prices go up. He expresses his frustration by saying how upsetting this is to the community when some individuals were laid off work. Therefore, they would not be able to afford it.

Iberri continues to express his frustration on businesses that continue to raise prices during this pandemic.

Iberri says, "The best COVID-19 vaccine is to stay home. The one who comes out protected the one who wears face masks, keep your distance, and keep your hands clean."