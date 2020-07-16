Russia hackers attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Russian hackers have been attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, officials said Thursday.

NBC News reports said a group known as APT29 also known as “Cozy Bear” was likely to blame for the attack across the three countries.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian intelligence services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement. "While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behavior, the U.K. and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health."

The group of hackers used spear-phishing to “obtain authentication credentials to internet-accessible login pages for target organizations,” according to the statement.

Spear-phishing is an attempt whereby cyber criminals send messages that appear as though they’re from a trusted source to get their victim to reveal sensitive information.

Sources say they are sure the group has targeted government and diplomatic targets and think-tanks and organizations related to energy. The statement adds, "likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines."