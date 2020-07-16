Crossroads Mission to benefit from emergency funding

News

$200, 000 in funding provided by federal grant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey is bringing nearly $6-million in federal grants home to Arizona to help those without a home, and Yuma's Cross Roads Mission is among the agencies that will benefit.

Ducey announced Thursday, he's accessing a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“We want all Arizonans to have access to resources that keep them safe and help them thrive,” said Governor Ducey. “These dollars will go toward shelter for domestic violence victims and families in need, services for pregnant women, programs leading to independent living, support for kids in out-of-home care and more. I am grateful to the men, women and organizations working to support Arizonans in need. My thanks also to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for this Emergency Solutions Grant funding to provide aid throughout the state.”

The governor plans to distribute the funding to agencies that deal with homelessness and domestic abuse. The grant will also help protect tenants impacted by coronavirus prevent eviction. Money will also be spent on child care for essential workers.

Cross Roads is expected to receive $200,000 to assist with its many programs.

"This is such an awesome opportunity for us, we are very excited to be recognized and for the work that we do from the state. It's awesome, we thank the governor and his staff for what they have done for the Crossroads Mission." said Myra Garlit, the mission's Executive Director.

The funding comes at a time when donations to non-profits have dropped off, largely due to the increase in those struggling themselves.