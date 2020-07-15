Yuma woman says she hasn’t received COVID-19 test results after more than a month

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez looks into the reason behind the long delay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With over 44,000 COVID-19 tests conducted across Yuma County, one local woman claims there are no records of her getting tested for the virus.

Labs processing COVID-19 test kits are doing their best to deliver results to those being tested. In Yuma County, the average wait for results takes up to a week.

The CEO of Sunset Health, David Rogers says all organizations and agencies including the commercial labs are really overwhelmed. He says this is probably the reason why people do not receive their test results in a timely manner.

For some, it could be that they are not checking the online portal for their results. Those tested are required to create an online portal with the lab for their results. For those who don't have online access are recommended to call in.

Joyce Danielsen, however, says she checked the portal continuously and eventually reached out to LabCorp herself.

Danielson says she and her husband tested for the virus at a testing blitz event at the Civic Center in June. When she reached out to LabCorp, she received an email stating they had no record of her taking a test, but her husband received his results.

LabCorp listed the reasons as to why she could not have received any test results back. The lab did not receive the test, or another diagnostic company is performing the test, or the information submitted on the inquiry form doesn't match the information sent with the specimen.

Rogers says in some instances, there have been a few cases where the intake form, specimen, and lab requisition didn't have matching information which has caused delays.

But it always ends up being resolved on their end.

Regional Center for Border Healths (RCBH) CEO, Amanda Aguirre says as they are conducting 87% of Yuma County testing however have not heard about people who are being told their results are "lost". She encourages anyone who has not received their results in a timely manner to contact RCBH so they can either be re-tested free of charge or be of any help.

RCBH offers the woman to help find her test result.

Aguirre continues to say that all tests are picked up every day by a carrier from the lab to be processed.

There have been other reports of this happening in other parts of the country, including Tucson, Chicago, and Washington D.C.