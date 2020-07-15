President Trump to meet Vanessa Guillen’s family on July 29

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Vanessa Guillen's family attorney Natalie Khawam says she's set to meet with President Donald Trump on July 29 in Washington, prior to the #IamVanessaGuillen bill being released.

ABC 13 News reports the announcement came moments before a judge in Texas denied the release of 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Aguilar is charged with helping to hide and destroy the body of murdered Fort Hood Army Specialist Guillen.

Sources say Aguilar pleaded not guilty to all three federal counts - two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings and one count of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings.

Earlier this week Trump spoke about the horrific killing of Guillen saying, "I saw that on the news the other day. I thought it was terrible. I gave specific orders that I want to know everything about it. They're going to be reporting to me on Monday about it. I'll be able to release something to you at that time. I thought it was horrible. I thought it was absolutely horrible.

Guillen, 20, went missing April 20, her remains were found June 30 near the Leon River.

Guillen's family says she was sexually harassed but did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.

According to the Army's Criminal Investigation Division it launched an investigation into the harassment claim June 18 but said it found no evidence to support the claim.