More than 300 restaurants reopen in Mexicali

News

Mexicali mayor says flea markets and gyms are next in line to reopen

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Mexicali gets the green light to reopen over 300 restaurants amidst the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) issues the safety precautions that will need to be put in place to avoid covid infections in the restaurant industry.

The protocol consists of a series of hygiene measures such as; the use of disposable plates and cutlery, sanitization at the entrance, temperature measurement of diners, service at separate tables, the capacity to limit people to 30 percent, as well as sanitary measures for employees, among other rules.

The measures will be verified by COFEPRIS and the city council to make sure restaurants are following protocol. However, restaurants will not serve alcohol.

It has been four months since restaurants have struggled due to the pandemic, leaving more than 30,000 people unemployed since the takeaway service modality was implemented.

200 restaurants are expected to reopen this weekend after obtaining the certification of the "Safe Table" protocols.

The National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry (CANIRAC) says the 500 restaurants' reopening will regain some of its unemployed workers.

Mexicali's Mayor Marina del Pilar Avila says the decision to reopen restaurants was finalized after further reviewing the coronavirus cases in Mexicali.

The mayor says they will continue to monitor restaurants to avoid outbreaks of the virus that would force businesses to close again.

She adds that restaurants are the second commercial sector to be reopened in Mexicali after the city council gave her the green light to do so. She says flea markets and gyms are next in line to start opening up again.

Local authorities warned that if a regrowth or increase in the number of infections arises, businesses will be forced to close.