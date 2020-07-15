News 11 Special Report examines bizarre murder case

News

Prosecutors say when Lori Vallow's children disappeared a path of death and deception was revealed

When Lori Vallow's two children went missing last year, a full search led investigators to multiple states before law enforcement finally found their bodies buried in Chad Daybell's backyard in Idaho.

The case took numerous twists and turns, and raised many, many questions. Now investigators are finally getting some answers.

In a News 11 exclusive, we examine those answers, as well as the status of the strange case of Chad Daybell and Lori Valley. That's coming up on Thursday at 7 p.m. only on KYMA.

Don't miss this special report Thursday on News 11 at 7 p.m.