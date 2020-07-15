Mother shares her concerns for back to school safety amid pandemic

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Local parents are sharing their concerns of in-person school classes being delayed until August 17th as Governor Doug Ducey announced at the end of June.

One mother, Nena Garcia, stresses that students nor staff should be stepping foot on campus until the virus is under control especially with Yuma County being a hotspot for the coronavirus.

“Right now, um, we are talking about keeping these children alive, that’s the main concern," said Garcia.

Garcia has a daughter currently attending Cibola High School, she said one of the options the school is giving families is taking hybrid classes. Which means students would have to meet twice a week in-person.

“If my daughter goes to school, I wonder, will she keep her masks on? Will she keep social distance? All kids are looking forward to is going back to see they're friends," said Garcia.

She tells News 11 that although it limits the time people are in contact versus the full five days, it only takes a matter of seconds for someone to contract the virus creating a ripple affect. “Until we get rid of this virus, it would not be in the best interest for anyone to go back school," said Garcia.

However, on the other hand, several have the concern of their students falling behind. A risk Garcia is willing to take for the safety of her loved ones. “We need to run that risk of my child staying behind in school, but we have to remember that we have next year. Our kids will catch up," said Garcia.

Another option on the table is virtual classrooms. Garcia said this will be the safest bet for all to come out of this pandemic healthy.