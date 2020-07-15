Skip to Content
More than 9,000 people have recovered from the virus in Sonora

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-A single-day spike in cases reported in Sonora. Health officials report 450 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 13,300 statewide.

41 new deaths are also added in Sonora, bringing the total to 1,328.

As of Tuesday evening, six new cases were added to San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC). SLRC is also the fourth highest municipal with the most cases.

Health officials say since March 16, 9,295 people have recovered from the virus.

Confirmed CasesDiscarded CasesMild SymptomsRecoveredPatients HospitalizedCritical ConditionSerious ConditionStable Condition
13,3007,0368,9519,2951,196109851236
