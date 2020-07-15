Lerner and Rowe injury attorneys announce continuation of giveaways

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The Phoenix-based law firms of Lerner and Rowe, host their seventh semi-annual Christmas in July giveaway.

Due to social distancing measures, you can enter to win a summer

holiday wish up to $500 in value.

To participate, all you have to do is “like” Lerner and Rowe’s

Facebook page, leave a comment with your holiday wish, comment where you live, and finally, share that wish with their family and friends.

One lucky winner will be announced each day of the contest through July 31.

Previous prizes have included a water heater, bunk beds, personal

computers, child safety devices, game consoles, bedding, and so much more.

Attorney Kevin Rowe says,

"All of the unknowns filling our day-to-day lives for the past few months can make it difficult to find positive moments to share with family and friends. We’ve found hosting these types of giveaways to be highly rewarding for individuals, as well as our team members. We hope that our Christmas in July giveaway brings some light and cheer to those who may be struggling at the moment.”

For more information, click here.