El Centro Public Library offering free meals for kids during the summer

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For over 40 years the El Centro Public Library has been offering free meals and activities for kids during the summer, and even during a global pandemic they are still committed to doing so.



The library continues to serve a variety of hot meals for curbside pick up.

The kids can also get worksheet activities and some of these worksheets even include a kid-friendly explanation of the coronavirus. More than 44 percent of children in Imperial County are food insecure.

