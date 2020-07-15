Skip to Content
El Centro Public Library offering free meals for kids during the summer

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For over 40 years the El Centro Public Library has been offering free meals and activities for kids during the summer, and even during a global pandemic they are still committed to doing so.

The library continues to serve a variety of hot meals for curbside pick up.

The kids can also get worksheet activities and some of these worksheets even include a kid-friendly explanation of the coronavirus. More than 44 percent of children in Imperial County are food insecure.

More than 44 percent of children in Imperial County are food insecure.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

