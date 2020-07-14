Unemployment will decrease by July 25

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Arizonans receiving benefits are coming to an end. It's set to expire on July 25.

According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the President signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law, which includes a new temporary federal program called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Many Arizonans were receiving $840 a week in jobless benefits.

The expiration date July 25 comes to a week earlier than some people might expect as it doesn't coincide with the end of the month, though state unemployment departments across the country have reported it widely, according to AzCentral.

Approximately 400,000 Arizonans are getting an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits thanks to the federal CARES Act that Congress passed in March. That only lasts through July 25.

AzCentral says that people collecting unemployment insurance or a similar benefit called "pandemic unemployment assistance," or PUA, will see their weekly benefits cut after that.