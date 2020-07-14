Sonora: 12,850 COVID-19 cases and 1,287 deaths

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora confirm 220 new coronavirus cases along with 19 new deaths.

Since March 16, Sonora now stands with 12,850 cases and a death toll of 1,287.

According to health officials, it keeps seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in Hermosillo, followed by Cajeme. Statistics show San Luis Rio Colorado is the 4th highest municipal in the state to have the highest cases and death toll.

Health officials say the state is currently on maximum health alert.

The new cases were reported in; Hermosillo 121, Nogales 23, Agua Prieta 16, Cajeme 10, Navojoa 9, Santa Ana 9, Puerto Peñasco 7, Caborca 6, Huatabampo 6, Etchojoa 4, Guaymas 4, Bacum 1, Naco 1, Magdalena 1, Benjamin Hill 1, Cananea 1.

The new deaths were reported in; Hermosillo 8, Nogales 7, Navojoa 2, Huatabampo 1, Santa Ana 1.