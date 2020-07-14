San Luis residents give out schools supplies to students

News

Volunteers want to help area students and educators

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents in San Luis came together to help students in need.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are facing hardships and that's where the Snyder family of San Luis came in. Gary Snyder wanted to help those struggling and called on his neighbors and other citizens to make it happen.

Together the group began collecting school supplies and getting the word out. On Saturday, July 11, the group served over 260 cars waiting in line to receive the free school donations that included notebooks, binders and copy paper. The event practiced social distancing with parents driving through and also wearing face masks.

Now, the group is calling on all Yuma County teachers to come out on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Snyder home located at 2416 East Aguirre Street in San Luis to receive some school supplies and even coffee. Organizers ask that participants wear masks and bring a form of school identification.