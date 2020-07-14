Rent assistance to Imperial Valley residents

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic sees no immediate end, and many have lost their jobs.

Losing your job creates a domino effect in which shelter is no longer sustainable. One local non- profit organization, Spread The Love helps assist Imperial Valley residents with rent and deposits.

This program was created during the pandemic to combat the increasing homelessness in the valley.

