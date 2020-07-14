Skip to Content
Published 12:35 pm

Rent assistance to Imperial Valley residents

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic sees no immediate end, and many have lost their jobs.

Losing your job creates a domino effect in which shelter is no longer sustainable. One local non- profit organization, Spread The Love helps assist Imperial Valley residents with rent and deposits.

This program was created during the pandemic to combat the increasing homelessness in the valley.

Tune in to KYMA at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino brings you the full report.

Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

