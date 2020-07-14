New cases once again top 200 in Yuma County

News

Health officials also report 7 more deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a one-day respite from high numbers, new cases in Yuma County once again surpassed the 200 mark on Tuesday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 239 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 8,631.

Health officials also reported 7 more deaths from the illness. It's not claimed the lives of 159 county residents.

Better news Tuesday from Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), it moved three coronavirus patients out of intensive care, and discharged another 30.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Total confirmed cases 8,631 +239 ﻿ Total patients tested 43,067 +1,034 ﻿ Total deaths 159 +7 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 144 -4 ﻿ ICU Patients 31 -3 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 634 +30 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ 0 147 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,554 +122 53% Male Patients 4,077 +117 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,127 +35 13% 20-44 3,931 +122 46% 45-54 1,330 +25 15% 55-64 1,142 +32 13% 65+ 1,101 +25 13% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 128,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,300 deaths across the state.