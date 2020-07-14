New cases once again top 200 in Yuma County
Health officials also report 7 more deaths
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a one-day respite from high numbers, new cases in Yuma County once again surpassed the 200 mark on Tuesday.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 239 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 8,631.
Health officials also reported 7 more deaths from the illness. It's not claimed the lives of 159 county residents.
Better news Tuesday from Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), it moved three coronavirus patients out of intensive care, and discharged another 30.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|8,631
|+239
|
|Total patients tested
|43,067
|+1,034
|
|Total deaths
|159
|+7
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|144
|-4
|
|ICU Patients
|31
|-3
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|634
|+30
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|0
|147 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,554
|+122
|53%
|Male Patients
|4,077
|+117
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|1,127
|+35
|13%
|20-44
|3,931
|+122
|46%
|45-54
|1,330
|+25
|15%
|55-64
|1,142
|+32
|13%
|65+
|1,101
|+25
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 128,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,300 deaths across the state.
