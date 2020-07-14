Coronavirus testing, what you should know

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health Department says for those testing for the coronavirus to provide the correct contact information when tested.

YCHD health officials say there have been instances where they cannot get a hold of someone because they don't have the right phone number.

When health officials make calls to those who test positive, they are trying to relay important information when it comes to how long you should be isolated. They also need to obtain contact information for household contacts about possible exposure and how they should isolate.

In order to help stop the spread of the virus, locals need to take it upon themselves to follow the necessary isolation procedures.

Kathy Ward, Nursing Director at YCHD says,

“Our isolation recommendations, when we talk to them we obtain when their symptoms starts. Then we go 10 days from when their symptoms started, they need to isolate until they have at least 10 days, 3 of them without fever or major symptoms.”

For those who wait for test results, Ward says you should stay isolated during that time period as well.

However, for those who have tested positive in the past and want to get re-tested, the Health Department follows the Arizona Department of Health Service guidelines, which they say does not recommend getting re-tested.

It recommends people to monitor their symptoms and follow the isolation release recommendations provided by the health department.