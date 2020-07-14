Baja California sees drop in COVID-19 cases

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-In one day, COVID-19 cases drop but Baja California remains on red alert for this week.

Health officials in Baja California say the strategy to advance the epidemic curve in Baja California is the planning and preparation of strict sanitary protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This week, the state will remain on red alert to carry out only the essential activities.

As of Monday, 60 new cases were confirmed bringing the total to 10,887. There are 6,418 negative cases, 1,325 suspected cases, 2,192 deaths, and 3,386 recoveries.

Despite of seeing a decrease in cases, Mexicali continues to lead the state with the highest cases and deaths.

Over the weekend, the Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso O. Pérez Rico said Baja California has a hospital occupation of 59 percent, 156 available beds and 98 ventilators; while the IMSS reports a 64 percent hospital occupancy, 179 available beds and 46 ventilators.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California: