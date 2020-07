Sonora: New cases and deaths on the rise

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora confirm 216 new coronavirus cases along with 36 new deaths.

Since March 16, Sonora now has 12,630 cases with a death toll of 1,268.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 109, Agua Prieta 16, Navojoa 14, Cajeme 13, Magdalena 12, Cananea 10, Huatabampo 8, San Luis Rio Colorado 8, Baviacora 7, Nogales 6, Ures 3, Alamos 3, Guaymas 3, Gral. Plutarco Elias 2, Bacum 2, Etchojoa 1, Naco 1, Santa Cruz 1.

The deaths were reported in; Hermosillo 22, Nogales 5, Cajeme 3, Pitiquito 1, Empalme 1, San Luis Rio Colorado 1, San Miguel de Horcasitas 1, Agua Prieta 1, Huatabampo 1.