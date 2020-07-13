Slight decrease in new YRMC hospitalizations

News

YRMC anticipates an impact from 4th of July weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) officials are hopeful after seeing a slight but not insignificant decline in new admissions during the second week of July.

Maybe it's more mask-wearing in the community.

It could perhaps be Governor Doug Ducey's order to re-close bars, gyms, and water parks, or possibly the steaming temperatures keeping people home.

Either way, Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer at YRMC, says inpatient COVID-19 numbers at the hospital have remained relatively steady, as new COVID-19 admissions have slightly scaled down from July 6 to July 10.

Dr. Magu said, “Over the last five days there has been a slight downward trend in the number of positive patients being admitted into the hospital.”

But let’s not count on a downward trend just yet, Dr. Magu says this week’s numbers will be telling to see the impact of 4th of July weekend on COVID-19 cases.

“Obviously there is a nine to 11-day delay from people getting infected or exposed and then admissions rise,” Dr. Magu said.

If there is a surge, the hospital expects to have bed capacity and efficient staff.

YRMC has yet to escalate to a third COVID ICU throughout the pandemic, after opening up its third regular COVID unit last week.

To meet the staff shortage, between help from the state and staffing agencies, the hospital received close to 30 temporary nurses and clinical staff to replace hospital staff who are currently recovering from COVID-19.