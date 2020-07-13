Plasma donations needed from recovered COVID-19 patients

News

Those who have recovered are encouraged to donate plasma for clinical trials

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As of Sunday, Yuma County health officials confirm 8,310 COVID-19 cases. However, they do not know how many people have recovered from the virus.

For those who have had the coronavirus, Vlasta Hakes, the Corporate Affairs Director at Grifols requires those donating to have a positive test and be symptom-free for 28 days, or have a negative test and be symptom-free for 14 days.

Plasma is a portion of blood that contains protein and antibodies that help our bodies function.

In Yuma, Talecris Plasma Resources is one of the many plasma centers across the country collecting plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Hakes says Grifols will begin clinical trials this month to help fight the coronavirus.

Yuma Regional Medical center confirms they are using plasma on COVID-19 patients.

People who choose to donate are also given cash incentives for their time, as the process can take up to two hours for first-timers.

Before donating plasma, a screening process is required to make sure an individual is healthy enough to donate.

Not only are those who have recovered from COVID-19 urged to donate but also anyone who is healthy and willing to help others.

Grifols in the past has manufactured medicines from plasma for other conditions as well.