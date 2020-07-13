Skip to Content
Less than 100 new cases of coronavirus reported in Yuma County

MGN

Health officials report 7 more deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County saw fewer new cases of coronavirus than usual. For only the second time in the month of July, new cases dipped below 100.

Yuma started off the month with 273 new cases. On the 5th, the county added 284 cases. Since then, new cases have only dipped below 100 twice; on July 10 and July 13.

In spite of the dip in new cases, the number of deaths reported was higher than usual. Health officials reported 7 additional deaths due to the virus. The illness has now killed more than 150 Yumans.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 82 new cases Monday, bringing the countywide total to nearly 8,400.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) moved four more patients into intensive care, and transferred three more patients to hospitals outside the area.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 13, 2020

Total confirmed cases8,392+82﻿
Total patients tested43,067+299﻿
Total deaths1527﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized148-2﻿
ICU Patients34+4﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged604---
Surge Transfers3147 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,432+4053%
Male Patients3,960+4247%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,092+1013%
20-443,809+3646%
45-541,305+1915%
55-641,110+1013%
65+1,074+513%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 123,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,200 deaths across the state.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

