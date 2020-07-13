ICPHD to give COVID-19 update

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health Department is expected to give an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts Monday afternoon.

County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday will talk about the county's testing capacity.

The county announces last week that a third Optumserve coronavirus testing site would be opening up this week.

The National Guard has also set a mobile testing lab at the county t help increase testing efforts.

