Body found at Lake Piru where Naya Rivera went missing

News

(KYMA, KECY)-A body has been found in Lake Piru in California, where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, "The recovery is in progress," the office noted on Twitter, adding that a news conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the lake.

Rivera had been boating with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon when she went missing.

The sheriff's office has said Rivera and her son were the only people on a boat she had rented when it went out on the water. On Thursday, the sheriff's office said it was presuming that an accident happened and that Rivera drowned in the lake. Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dyer said there were no signs of foul play or anything that went wrong "besides a tragic accident."

Stay with KYMA, 13 On Your Side, for the latest updates.