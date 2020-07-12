COVID-19 affects 20-44-year-olds at high rate in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirms 162 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 8,310 in Yuma County.

Health officials also confirm six new deaths, bringing the death toll to 145.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 12, 2020