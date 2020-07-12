Skip to Content
COVID-19 affects 20-44-year-olds at high rate in Yuma

desert southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirms 162 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 8,310 in Yuma County.

Health officials also confirm six new deaths, bringing the death toll to 145.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 12, 2020

Total confirmed cases8,310+162﻿
Total patients tested42,768+812﻿
Total deaths145+6﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized150+3﻿
ICU Patients30-2﻿
Ventilators in use/available1927﻿
Patients discharged604+11
Surge Transfers0144 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,392+9753%
Male Patients3,918+6547%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,082+2913%
20-443,773+7646%
45-541,286+1915%
55-641,100+2313%
65+1,069+1513%
