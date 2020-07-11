Car caravan for Vanessa Guillen demands justice

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Community members in Brawley held a cruise caravan rally to demand justice for 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen who police say was brutally murdered after her remains were found last week near the base.

It’s a story that has touched many including a group of locals in the valley who are showing solidarity with the Guillen family.

“Let them know that here in the Imperial Valley we are her voice, that she will be heard. That we want everything to go to congress and just get justice for her because she deserves it,” said Dianna Rodriguez Morales, Brawley resident.

Having family members who serve in the military, Guillen’s story hits home for Morales. Morales says people must continue to rally for Guillen to make sure she gets justice and to make sure future soldiers like her are protected.

“She signed up to protect her country and her country couldn't protect her and that's what's wrong,” said Morales.

Although a thousand miles away from Fort Hood, Morales says she will continue to raise noise and demand justice for Guillen and her family.