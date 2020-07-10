States least likely to wear face masks
(KYMA, KECY)- Arizona ranks as the top state with the most anti-mask activity, according to geotagged Twitter data.
According to a map conducted by survivalathome.com, and geotagged Twitter data in the last month tracking "anti-mask" tweets and hashtags, Arizona ranks as the number one state with the most anti-mask activity.
Over 150, 000 tweets were tracked and hashtagged #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask, #iwillnotcomply, etc.
Keep in mind, this is only tracking the anti-mask tweets.
The top 10 states with the most anti-mask activity are as follows:
1. Arizona
2. Nevada
3. Florida
4. Idaho
5. Maine
6. Missouri
7. Wyoming
8. South Carolina
9. Ohio
10. Montana
Comments