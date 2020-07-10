States least likely to wear face masks

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Arizona ranks as the top state with the most anti-mask activity, according to geotagged Twitter data.

According to a map conducted by survivalathome.com, and geotagged Twitter data in the last month tracking "anti-mask" tweets and hashtags, Arizona ranks as the number one state with the most anti-mask activity.

Over 150, 000 tweets were tracked and hashtagged #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask, #iwillnotcomply, etc.

Keep in mind, this is only tracking the anti-mask tweets.

The top 10 states with the most anti-mask activity are as follows:

1. Arizona

2. Nevada

3. Florida

4. Idaho

5. Maine

6. Missouri

7. Wyoming

8. South Carolina

9. Ohio

10. Montana