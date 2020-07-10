Sonora surpasses 11,500 confirmed coronavirus cases

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-The latest in coronavirus deaths and cases in Sonroa.

Health officials in Sonora reported 378 coronavirus cases along with 35 deaths. Hermosillo continues to lead the state with the highest cases and so does Cajeme for death toll.

In Sonora, there are now 11,644 cases with 1,152 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of cases and recoveries since March 16.