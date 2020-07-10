Navigating Motor Vehicles Department’s services

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) experiences extreme delays across Arizona, a problem for those in need of their services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a lot of challenges for the MVD.

Getting through to a customer service representative on the phone line has been a struggle for those seeking its services.

MVD spokesperson, Douglas Nick, says the delay on their phone lines is due to only having about 200 customer service representatives who take calls for those needing assistance across Arizona.

Another contributing factor is due to offices being closed down every now and then for several days at a time after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Closing down is a protocol they have adapted for sanitizing as well as having other employees get tested.

People are only able to go into an MVD office by appointment only, which can be booked online.

Nick says the MVD offers more than two-thirds of its services online. But for those who don't have access to the online resources, trying to get through the phone line is the only option.

He recommends either calling early in the morning or on Friday's for a better chance to get a hold of someone.

Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order during the pandemic which issues an automatic extension for identification cards that expire between March through September.