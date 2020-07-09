“Time to prepare to move towards the new normal with great caution,” says Bonilla

News

MEXICALI, Baja California (KYMA, KECY)-COVID-19 cases are on the rise as Baja California continues to be on red alert.

As of Wednesday afternoon health officials reported 183 cases statewide.

Baja California currently has 6,118 negative cases, 1,195 suspected cases, 10,276 positive cases, 2,025 deaths, and 2,939 recoveries.

The Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla says, "The epidemic moment we are living in Baja California is ideal to start reorganizing the health system, but above all to prepare ourselves and learn to live within the new normal."

Mexicali continues to lead the state with the highest cases and deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California: