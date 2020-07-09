Hermosillo continues to lead Sonora with the highest cases

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-The latest information on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Sonora.

Health officials report 214 cases along with 31 deaths. Sonora now stands with 11,266 cases and 1,117 deaths.

Hermosillo continues to lead the state with the highest highest cases followed by Cajeme.

The new cases were reported in the following cities, Hermosillo 111, Agua Prieta 24, Nogales 20, Cajeme 14, Caborca 14, San Luis Rio Colorado 11, Puerto Peñasco 7, Guaymas 5, Yecora 4, Santa Ana 1, Ures 1, Altar 1, Naco 1.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 14, Guaymas 5, Nogales 3, Hermosillo 2, Benito Juarez 1, Huatabampo 1, Navojoa 1, Empalme 1, Bacum 1, Etchojoa 1, Puerto Peñasco 1.