Drive-thru Back to school rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The break is over! Time to get back into the school routine.

Due to public health and safety, the drive-up to this year's Back to School Rodeo is for preschool to 8th-grade students. Backpacks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to children. They must be present in the vehicle.

Students can claim one of 1,600 filled backpacks.

The event will be on Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of the Civic Center. This is a free event designed to provide resources for parents and guardians ahead of the coming school year.

The line up will begin traveling west on 34th Place toward Friendship Tower and then follow traffic through to the Civic Center.

The City presents the Back to School Rodeo along with sponsors including First Things First, Walmart, APS, KYMA-TV, Sun Graphics, Yuma Sun, AEA Federal Credit Union, and Community Partners Integrated Healthcare.

