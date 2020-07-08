YPD Arrests Two People Refusing to Wear Mask in Walmart; Officer Assaulted

News

Walmart employee says they were coughed on by both trying to enter without face coverings.

YUMA, Ariz. - (KYMA, KECYTV) The Yuma Police Department was called to the Walmart on Ave. B and 24 St. Wednesday for a disorderly conduct call after two people were refused entry for not wearing a face-covering in the store, according to YPD.

Before officers arrived the man and woman allegedly coughed on employees while refusing to leave the store, YPD said.

When police confronted Frank Montoya, he became confrontational and took off running. Officers were able to catch and arrest the 38-year-old, all while Victoria Parra Carranza interfered with officers according to Yuma Police.

The 23-year-old fought with officers and was taken into custody.

One officer and Montoya were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries according to Yuma Police.

In a Facebook video shared online, you can see the moment the woman got confrontational with officers leading up to the assault.