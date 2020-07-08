Surge puts strain on Arizona hospitals

News

YRMC gets assistance from the federal government

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona shows no sign of leveling off. Now new data shows, the continued surge is putting a strain on the state's hospitals.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) confirmed more than 3,500 new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to more than 108,000.

The latest statistics show 3,421 Arizonans are now hospitalized due to the virus. That's more than half the hospital beds available statewide.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has told KYMA.com it has a plan in place to handle the increasing case load. It says it has adequate supplies, and ventilators. In addition, YRMC recently opened a third COVID ward to house additional patients.

Recently a team from Health and Human Services arrived at YRMC to assist with its staffing issues. A second team arrived in Yuma Tuesday. CBS 13's Cody Lee spoke their commander. He'll have a full report beginning on 13 On Your Side at 4.