Schools pressured to reopen, Brawley Elementary prepares for distance-learning

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- As President Donald Trump pressures state to reopen schools in the fall, local school districts are preparing for distance learning.

“I do understand people wanting kids back in school I understand the President wanting kids back in school, we want kids back in school, but we also need to do it in a safe way,” said Richard Rundhaug, Brawley Elementary School District.

About 4,000 students attend Brawley Elementary School District (BESD), Rundaug says every student has a Chromebook at home, and teachers are preparing online curriculum for the next school year set to start August 17th.

“Up until three weeks ago we were planning for that blended model and trying to have students at school. The more we looked at the date and information we were getting by state and county we saw that by law we were just not going to be able to do that,” said Rundhaug.

Raundaug says a recent survey given to parents in Brawley revealed many parents want to hold back on sending their kids to school.

“With our previous survey about a third of the students want to stay home no matter what, their parents wanted to keep them at home no matter what, that was in May. The survey we just got back revealed that number closer to 50%,” said Rundhaug.

BESD first day of school is August 17.