President Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

(KYMA, KECY)-In a tweet early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding if schools don't reopen in the fall.

In the tweet, Trump argues other countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools with no problems. He also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November election,” the president said.

Among those pushing for a fall reopening was the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Trump says the agency's school guidelines are "very tough & expensive."

"While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!" Trump wrote.

The CDC's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, had emphasized that his agency's guidelines were only recommendations, and he urged schools to find ways to reopen while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.