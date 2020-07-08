Lawyers in Mexicali demand courts to reopen amid the pandemic

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Mexicali lawyers demand Baja California State Justice Center to reopen its doors amid the pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases rising in Mexicali, it's been four months since lawyers have been on lockdown from their duties.

The lawyers say thousands of people are affected due to court closures.

They say the court hearings cannot be stopped, so they asked the state authorities to implement an internet platform where trials and procedures can be carried out.

Court closures also affect American citizens or residents who carry out lawsuits such as alimony, child abduction, adoptions, among other lawsuits that have been carried out after a binational agreement with the courts from the United States.