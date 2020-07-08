How to make sure to unload every passenger in the summer

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The hottest months are upon us, and remembering to unload your pets and kids from the car is crucial.



Cars can heat up to 10 degrees within ten minutes of being left out in the sun and after an hour, the average in-car temperature is 43 degrees higher than the outdoor temperature.



Making cars incredibly unsafe for anyone but especially children and pets.



