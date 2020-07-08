Skip to Content
How to make sure to unload every passenger in the summer

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The hottest months are upon us, and remembering to unload your pets and kids from the car is crucial.

Cars can heat up to 10 degrees within ten minutes of being left out in the sun and after an hour, the average in-car temperature is 43 degrees higher than the outdoor temperature. 

Making cars incredibly unsafe for anyone but especially children and pets.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Imperial County Fire Department shares some tips on how you can remember to unload every passenger.

Gianella Ghiglino

