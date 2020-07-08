COVID-19 cases spike in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora once again see a rise in cases. As of Tuesday evening, 433 coronavirus cases were reported along with 31 deaths.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 207, Cajeme 70, Nogales 43, San Luis Rio Colorado 35, Guaymas 28, Agua Prieta 21, Empalme 10, Huatabampo 5, Caborca 4, Navojoa 3, Altar 2, Bacum 2, Santa Ana 1, Nacozari de Garcia 1, Cananea 1.

The new deaths were reported in; Hermosillo 13, Cajeme 8, Guaymas 5, Nogales 4, Fronteras 1.

With the rise in cases Hermosillo continues to lead the state, followed by Cajeme.

Sonora now stands with 11,052 cases and 1,086 deaths.