Wanted man fleeing from police prompts lockdown at Sam’s Club

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The lockdown at Sam's Club was lifted earlier after police searched for a man wanted by the United States Marshals Service earlier this morning.

The Yuma Police Department says the man was leaving Sam's Club parking lot when he struck the curve with his vehicle resulting in the rupture of his tire.

Police say the man is still on the run.

Sam's Club was on lockdown for a short period of time while police searched the area. Police say the store has reopened.

Use caution and avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay with KYMA, 13 On Your Side for new updates.