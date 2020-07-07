Trump administration informs Congress the U.S. is withdrawing from WHO

News

(CNN)-The Trump administration has notified Congress that it is formally withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic, multiple officials tell CNN.

Sen. Robert Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee tweeted the news Tuesday. "Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the ⁦‪@WHO⁩in the midst of a pandemic.

To call Trump's response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone," Menendez, a Democrat, wrote.

A source briefed on a letter addressed to the United Nations told CNN that it is very short, around three sentences, and confirmed it will trigger a one year withdrawal timeline, but cautioned that they cannot confirm it was the final version.

The news confirms the administration intends to move forward with its plan to withdraw from WHO after members of the GOP China task force urged President Donald Trump last month to reconsider his decision to terminate relations with the international body, arguing the US can do more to affect change as a member.