Total COVID-19 cases rise above 10,500 in Sonora

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora report 287 new coronavirus cases, along with 21 deaths.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 120, San Luis Rio Colorado 48, Cajeme 28, Caborca 22, Nogales 13, Cananea 11, Santa Ana 6, Gral. Plutarco Elias Calles 5, Pitiquito 3, Magdalena 3, Nacozari de Garcia 2, Navojoa 1, Puerto Peñasco 1, Imuris 1, Benjamin Hill 1, Moctezuma 1, Bacanora 1.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 10, Nogales 3, San Luis Rio Colorado 2, Hermosillo 2, Guaymas 1, San Ignacio Rio Muerto 1, Gral. Plutarco Elias Calles 1, Bacanora 1.

With the new cases, Sonora stands with 10,619 cases and 1,055 deaths.