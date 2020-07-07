ECRMC workers rally for pay raise

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Dozens of healthcare workers from El Centro Regional Medical Center rallied together Tuesday to demand a pay raise.

Those fighting for a raise are 300 technical workers at the hospital that include CNA's, X-ray technicians, and other medical workers that work at the hospital's clinics.

“We've been in negotiations with El Centro Regional for almost a year, in May of this year the membership actually voted and approved a tentative agreement," said Flavio Grijalva, Teamsters Union representative.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to CNA's to see the working conditions they are experiencing during the pandemic.