City Council in Mexicali says reselling alcohol is illegal

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Council members in Mexicali say the seizure of beer by the municipal government is illegal, both in sanitary filters and in points of sale.

Councilman Héctor Ibarra, of the National Action Party, says that in accordance with the legal rule, the municipal government is not empowered to make seizures of beer since it is a customs matter and the competence of the federal government. He says seizing the product is a serious legal problem that could not be arranged for sale.

Faced with this issue, the opposition councilors submitted a brief to the syndicate so that this issue would no longer be discussed on the public agenda. Council members say Mexicali is in the midst of a pandemic, where priorities are issues of health, economy, and social support for those most affected.

Councilwoman Luz Elena Fonseca of the Baja California party, like the councilors of the National Action Party, expressed their disagreement in allocating resources from the sale of confiscated beer to the construction of a shelter for abused animals as announced by Mexicali Mayor Marina del Pillar.

They assured that this issue has not been lobbied as expressed by the municipal president.

They recognized that although it is important to have a refuge for these animals, at the moment the priorities are different for Mexicali, which has become the epicenter of infections in Baja California.