Cases and deaths continue to rise in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-In just one-day health officials in Baja California see an increase of COVID-19 deaths and cases in Mexicali.

As of Monday evening, 42 new cases were reported in Mexicali along with 30 deaths. Since the pandemic has started Mexicali now has 5,444 cases in which 1,522 people have recovered and 909 have died from the virus (the cases in Algodones and San Felipe are combined with Mexicali).

Mexicali leads Baja California with the most cases followed by Tijuana. On Monday, Mexicali surpassed Tijuana with the highest death toll.

The Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla says the state continues to be on red alert from July 6-12. Bonilla states they continue to build their way up to an orange alert. Last Friday, Bonilla ordered tourist bars to be closed in Rosarito due to the pandemic. He says people should keep promoting the health and well being of the population.

The Mayor of Mexicali Marina del Pilar Ávila and the Director of the Mexicali Police María Elena Andrade installed checkpoints to lower the rates of infections in Mexicali. The sanitary filters will continue to be installed on weekends until the epidemiological traffic light changes the red alert on infections.

In Baja California there are; 5,901 negative cases, 1,355 suspected cases, 9,860 confirmed cases, 1,978 deaths, and 2,739 recoveries.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California: